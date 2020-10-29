North Pole Man Dies in Collision with Ester Fire Department Pickup Tuesday

Alaska Native News on Oct 29, 2020.

Troopers report a fatal collision between an Ester Fire Volunteer Fire Department pickup and a water tanker truck near mile 354 of the Parks Highway that occurred on Tuesday morning.

Fairbanks-based troopers, EMS, Fire, and DOT Commercial Motor Vehicle Officers responded to the scene after the accident was called in at approximately 8:35 am on Tuesday.

The investigation revealed that 22-year-old Emma Ison was traveling northbound on the slick and snowy roadway and lost control as she attempted to pass another vehicle traveling northbound in the other northbound lane. She crossed over the centerline and struck 36-year-old Dewey Frost who was driving southbound in a Pioneer Wells water truck.

Ison immediately got out of her vehicle and went to Frost’s aid. She attempted to free him from the wreckage where he was trapped, but, unfortunately, he would succumb to his injuries.







It was reported that both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision. Frost’s next of kin were notified of the incident.

The investigation is continuing.