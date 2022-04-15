North Pole Man Taken into Custody following Serious Assault on His Wife Thursday





Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks report that a North Pole man, with a long history of domestic assault and protective orders from multiple women, was taken into custody by multiple agencies on Thursday morning at his place of employment after a late Wednesday night DV Assault call.

Troopers were notified of a severe assault at 11:03 pm on Wednesday night and responded to the scene and investigate and take the suspect, 31-year-old Erich Douglas Klinger into custody. The investigation found that Klinger “had broken his wife’s nose, pointed a gun at her, threatened to kill her, and kill any Trooper that showed up at the scene to arrest him,” the trooper dispatch stated.

But, when authorities attempted to take Klinger into custody on charges of Terroristic Threat I on a Law Enforcement Officer, two counts of Domestic Violence III, two counts of DV Assault IV, and Coercion, he barricaded himself in the residence and refused to turn himself over to troopers.

Instead of forcing the situation with a confrontation, troopers contacted the Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit and by 7 am they had managed to locate Klinger through active surveillance.

AST reported that several agencies, that included Fairbanks CSU, Fairbanks Patrol, Fairbanks FLS, Fairbanks AWT, Fairbanks ABI and North Pole PD, converged on the Badger Gas station, Klinger’s place of employment, and took him into custody without further incident.

A subsequent search of Klinger’s work truck would locate the handgun used in the assault, which was seized as evidence. During questioning, Klinger would confess to the assault on his wife and the threats made against the troopers.

Klinger was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility and remanded on the charges.





