North Pole Sex Offender Sentenced to 15 Years

Alaska Native News Feb 20, 2019.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder of the United States Justice Department announced on Tuesday that 43-year-old North Pole resident Eric Whitebread had been sentenced to federal prison on Friday to a term of 15 years in prison followed by 35 years of supervised release for his conviction of distribution and receipt of child pornography.

During Whitebread’s trial, prosecutors showed the court that he had distributed the pornographic files on two separate days in June 2015. Examination of Whitebread’s computer showed that he also downloaded 618 images between July 14th, 2015 and August 24th, 2015.

The forensic examination of Whitebread’s computer showed the court that the files were downloaded during periods that additional computer evidence showed Whitebread to be at home. Prosecutors also pointed out that no downloads occurred when the evidence, that included text, showed that Whitebread was not at home.







Both Whitebread and his wife testified in court that although it was Whitebread’s computer, multiple people “came and went” from the property and had access to the computer. They also testified that the password for the computer was written on a post-it note and stuck to the computer. They also told the court that the account on the computer where the criminal activity took place was locked and that neither one had access to it. They told the court that they only accessed the computer for work and only through a separate account created in June 2015.

Prosecutors told the court, however, that when the computer was seized there was no post-it note attached to it. They also pointed out that the examination of the computer revealed that the account had not been created in June 2015 but instead was created in November of 2015.

At sentencing, prosecutors revealed evidence that Whitebread had “previously been

accused of inappropriately touching a minor child, and of having been engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old when he was in this 20’s,” Schroder said in the announcement.

Judge Beistline called the evidence against Whitebread “overwhelming” and that through his false testimony at trial showed that he was in “complete denial” and “had shown absolutely no remorse.” In handing down the sentence, Judge Beistline said Whitebread “must be deterred, and others similarly-situated must be deterred.”