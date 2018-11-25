North Pole Woman Dies after Flipping Truck and Submerging in Slough

Alaska Native News Nov 25, 2018.

Icy roads and speed are said to be the major contributors to a fatal North Pole crash that took the life of a woman from that community late Saturday night, Alaska State Troopers have said. AST reports that 34-year-old Crystal C. Kmiec of North Pole was traveling on at Badger and Peede Road in a 2008 Ford F-25o when she “lost traction and left the roadway.”

When Kmiec slid off the road, she overturned in a slough adjacent to the road and her vehicle submerged with Kmiec trapped in the vehicle.







The incident was reported to troopers at 11:58 pm on Saturday night.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kmiec’s next of kin were notified of the incident.