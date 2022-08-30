North Pole Woman Jailed on Manslaughter Charges after She Sold Fentanyl to Person Who Died from Overdose





A North Pole woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and Misconduct Involved a Controlled Substance following the death of a person that received fentanyl from her, troopers announced on Tuesday.

According to their report, 35-year-old Samantha L. Pearson of North Pole was reported to have sold Fentanyl to another person on July 7th of this year and that person, as a result, died from a fatal overdose.

On August 25th, Pearson was contacted by troopers and taken into custody and charged with Manslaughter and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II. She was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.



