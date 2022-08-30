North Pole Woman Jailed on Manslaughter Charges after She Sold Fentanyl to Person Who Died from Overdose

By on Comments Off on North Pole Woman Jailed on Manslaughter Charges after She Sold Fentanyl to Person Who Died from Overdose


A bag of 4-fluoro isobutyryl fentanyl, which was seized in a drug raid, is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Virginia. Image-DEA
A bag of 4-fluoro isobutyryl fentanyl, which was seized in a drug raid, is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Virginia. Image-DEA

A North Pole woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and Misconduct Involved a Controlled Substance following the death of a person that received fentanyl from her, troopers announced on Tuesday.

According to their report, 35-year-old Samantha L. Pearson of North Pole was reported to have sold Fentanyl to another person on July 7th of this year and that person, as a result, died from a fatal overdose.

On August 25th, Pearson was contacted by troopers and taken into custody and charged with Manslaughter and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II. She was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.


  , , , , ,

North Pole Woman Jailed on Manslaughter Charges after She Sold Fentanyl to Person Who Died from Overdose added by on
View all posts by Alaska Native News →