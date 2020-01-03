Northway Man Arrested on Assault also Charged for Head-Butting Arresting Trooper

Alaska Native News on Jan 3, 2020.

A 911 call to the troopers in Northway on Tuesday afternoon at 4: 46 pm prompted a response to investigate.

According to the report, 33-year-old Andrew Gagnon had assaulted a family member by repeatedly beating on that person’s vehicle. The family member, in fear of their safety, fled the area and called authorities to report the incident.

Gagnon left the incident area and went to the house where he was temporarily staying. Once at that location, Gagnon assaulted a household member with a lamp, injuring that victim and further damaged items at the home.

When troopers responded to the house, they placed Gagnon under arrest on charges of Assault II and III, Assault IV x2, and Criminal Mischief. As the responding trooper was placing Gagnon into the vehicle for transport, the suspect head-butted the officer causing injury to his face.

The household victim was transported by EMS for treatment of their injuries.

Gagnon was additionally charged with Assault IV on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Arrest.

Gagnon was transported to Fairbanks and remanded to the correctional facility there on his charges.