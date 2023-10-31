Northway Man Killed in Tok in Trooper-Involved Shooting Monday





Alaska State Troopers report that a Northway man was shot and killed in a trooper-involved shooting early morning on Monday.

Troopers received a 911 call at 2:35 am on Monday morning from motel room occupants in Tok alerting them that a man armed with an AK47-style carbine was attempting to break into their motel room.

A trooper immediately responded to the scene to find that the gunman was indeed armed with the weapon. According to the report, “Due to the adult male’s actions, the Trooper shot the adult male with their handgun.” The suspect was declared deceased at the scene.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Northway resident Timothy Thomas.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to the motel and took over the investigation.

As per DPS policy, the trooper involved in the shooting was placed on 72 hours of administrative leave. According to AST the name of the trooper will be released at the end of 72 hours.

The results of the investigation will be turned over to the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions for review.

Thomas’s next of kin were notified of his death.