Notice of Unclaimed Excess Contributions

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Employment Security Tax Section provides public notification of any unclaimed employer and employee refund checks. To verify whether your check was undeliverable or have a check reissued, visit http://labor.alaska.gov/estax/Refunds/unclaimed_refunds.htm or write to Employment Security Tax, P.O. Box 22509, Juneau, AK 99811-5509.