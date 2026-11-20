





It was on November 20th 1914 the man who created the Alaska milling and mining company in May of 1882 and went on to build the world’s largest mine complex in the world at that time filed for bankruptcy.

John Treadwell had amassed a fortune in the mining business he and his associates created. Their minds yielded $70 million in gold bullion.

He sold his mining interests for millions and ultimately moved to New York where he and his brothers opened an investment business that left him millions of dollars in debt.