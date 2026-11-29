





On November 29th 1915, Edward Krause AKA Edward Slomke, Alaska’s first serial killer, was extradited back to Alaska after attempting to flee prosecution in multiple homicide cases.

After arriving back in the territory, Krause, suspected in the deaths of at least nine men in Alaska, stood trial.

At trial he was convicted of murder and sentenced to death by hanging in Juneau.

While awaiting his execution, he escaped from jail.

As a result a $1000 was issued and a poster was drawn up and a massive manhunt ensued.

Several days later Kraus arrived on Admiralty Island. Because of his wanted poster a homesteader recognized him. This homesteader shot him dead and Alaska’s first serial killer met his end.

The fine print reads:

“Krause is five feet, ten inches in height, about forty-five years of age, heavy set, broad shoulders; walks with shoulders back, with short quick steps; has sandy hair, curly; bald in front, blue eyes, a heavy red mustache; may now be shaved. General sandy complexion, and is pale from confinement; weight about 200 pounds; wore a dark-blue suit of heavy material. Is of very powerful build and has large muscular hands.”