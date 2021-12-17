November jobs up 2.4 percent from November 2020





JUNEAU, Alaska — November’s job count was 2.4 percent above November 2020, an increase of 7,200 jobs but still 13,100 below the same month in 2019.

Leisure and hospitality employment was up 3,200 from last November but down 3,700 from November 2019. The trade, transportation and utilities sector was up by 800 jobs over the year and still 1,500 below 2019. Oil and gas jobs totaled 6,700 — 600 above year-ago levels but more than 3,100 below November 2019.

Local government had 700 more jobs than last November but 2,200 fewer than the year before, mainly in public education. State government employment fell 500 below last year and 700 short of 2019. Many public schools and university campuses operated remotely during the 2019-2020 school year, but this school year began mostly in person. Federal employment was down 200 from last year, with the end of the 2020 Census, and on par with 2019.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.0 percent in November. The comparable U.S. rate declined to 4.2 percent.

View data tables and charts (PDF)



