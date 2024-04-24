NTSB Investigate Fatal Crash of DC-4 Southwest of Fairbanks International





Alaska State Troopers report that they were alerted to a crash of an aircraft southwest of the Fairbanks International Airport at 1;03 am on Tuesday morning and responded to the scene along with Alaska Wildlife Troopers, DPS HELO 2, University of Alaska Police, Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire, Fairbanks Police Department, Esther Volunteer Fire Department, Chena Goldstream Volunteer Fire Department, and RCC.

When they arrived at the scene seven miles south of the airport, they found a DC-4 engulfed in flames.

The preliminary investigation at the scene would determine that the aircraft went down after taking off from the airport and soon crashed into the Tanana River at 9:55 am. It then slid into a steep hillside along the river and burst into flames.

There were two persons aboard at the time of the crash, but troopers report there is no signs of survivors.

The cause of the crash has not been made public and the National Transportation Safety Board has responded to investigate.

A witness reported flames coming from one of the aircraft’s four engines as it was coming down and also witnessed two more explosions prior to the arrival of authorities.



