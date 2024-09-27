NTSB Investigates Cause of Fatal Cessna Crash on Porcupine River that took the life of Hannah Dollick





Troopers report the fatal crash of a Cessna 206 on the Porcupine River near Chalkyitsik on Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety’s HELO 2 launched and located the aircraft. When found the partially submerged aircraft, about 170 miles northeast of Fairbanks, held the remains of the pilot and only occupant, 28-year-old Palmer resident Hannah Dollick.

The National Transportation Safety Board was contacted and is investigating. They report that they have not determined the cause of the crash as yet.



