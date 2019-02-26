Nulato Woman Arrested for Attempted Murder Following Serious Stabbing Incident

Alaska Native News Feb 26, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers revealed on Monday that they had opened an investigation in a stabbing that occurred last week in the community of Nulato.

According to the report, Galena-based troopers received a stabbing report from Nulato on Sunday, February 17. Due to weather conditions, troopers were unable to fly into the village until the following day.

Upon arrival in the village, AST opened an investigation into the incident and found that a man had been stabbed in his back by 32-year-old Robin George as he was leaving the residence following a disagreement with the woman.







The man suffered serious injuries but was stabilized by the village health aide until he could be medevaced to Fairbanks for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Following the investigation. George was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder I and Assault I.

She was transported to Fairbanks where she was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges.