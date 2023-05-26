NWS is Soliciting Comments on Changes to NWS Alaska Weather TV Program





Alaska Weather is a 30-minute TV broadcast produced daily through a partnership between the National Weather Service (NWS) and Alaska Public Media (AKPM). The broadcast is available through public TV stations, the Alaska Rural Communication Service, cable and satellite providers, and posted to AKPM’s YouTube channel and several NWS websites.

Under this partnership, the NWS records program content while AKPM assembles and distributes the TV program throughout Alaska. However, AKPM is no longer able to continue with this partnership.

Today, the NWS issued a Service Change Notification (SCN) notifying the public that the last TV broadcast will be on June 30, 2023. Beginning July 1, NWS will post the modified video content to the NWS Alaska YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@nwsalaska.

The NWS is currently soliciting comments and suggestions through July 30 for ways to improve services to Alaska’s rural and Alaska Native communities.

They are particularly interested to learn:

1) Current sources of weather or climate information that rural Alaskan residents use;

2) Any additional weather or climate information that is needed but is not currently available;

3) What sources of communication are used to receive weather information;

4) Suggestions for addressing coverage gaps in rural communities; and

5) The impacts of replacing the television broadcast with a web-based version.

Input received from this notice will be used to inform whether additional changes will be made to NWS services.

Please send comments/input to nws.service-changecomments@noaa.gov. If you have questions, send them to carrie.haisley@noaa.gov and donald.moore@noaa.gov.



