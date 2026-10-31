









In the first such effort of its kind in the territory of Alaska, The Audubon Society announced a program to protect the breeding grounds of geese and other migrating birds in the territory.

This was done to try and circumvent the disappearance of geese and other migratory birds in the lower 48 because of encroaching civilization.

In its October 31st 1912 announcement, the Society reported that it would be putting $7500 towards the nesting colonies in Forrester Islands Bird Reservation, which President William Howard Taft had designated as a protected refuge that year, and the Aleutian Islands Reservation.

The money would largely protect the territory’s largest seabird nesting colonies from plumage hunters and egg collectors.