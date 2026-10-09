









The original motor vessel Kennicott, while on its return from it’s maiden voyage to Alaska on October 9th. 1923, struck the rocks at Hunters Point on Frederick Island, which is part of the Queen Charlotte Islands, in stormy weather. And when it ran aground, it broke up.

When the Kennicott, owned by the Alaska Steamship Company, wrecked on the rocks at Frederick Island, it carried 6,000 tons of copper ore loaded at Cordova and bound for the Asarco smelter in Tacoma, as well as 40,000 cases of canned salmon. Its cargo was estimated at approximately $1 million.

The USCGS steamer Surveyer and the steamer Cordova responded to the wreck and managed to rescue the crew of 31, but were unable to save the ship and its cargo.