Off-Duty APD Officer Arrested on DUI Charges, Put on Leave

An Alaska State Trooper on patrol on the Glenn Highway at 12:30 am on Saturday spotted a white Chevy pickup having difficulty maintaining its lane and speeding and so, initiated a traffic stop at the North Eagle River exit.

When stopped, the driver, identified as 25-year-old Jeremy See initially refused to exit the vehicle, and when he did so, refused to participate in Field Sobriety Testing.

APD was notified and patrol officers soon arrived on the scene. Officers present observed that Se exhibited signs of inebriation and so placed See under arrest for driving under the influence.

The trooper found that See was an off-duty police officer and stated that he was not aware of See’s employment as an APD employee and had stopped See solely on observations of his “dangerous driving behavior.”

At the Anchorage Jail, See’s blood alcohol content was measured at one and a half times the legal limit.

See was placed on paid administrative leave as a result of the incident. He will remain on leave “pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations,” APD said.







Chief Doll of APD said in a statement, “The Anchorage Police Department has very high standards for its officers both on and off duty, and this kind of behavior will not be tolerated.”