Off-Duty VPSO in Kake Arrested on Assault/Weapons Charges Tuesday





AST reports that troopers arrested an off-duty Village Public Safety Officer in the community of Kake on charges that include assault and weapons violations on Tuesday.

Troopers were notified at 8:12 am on Tuesday that a woman in Kake had been assaulted by 28-year-old Austin Brady and attempted to respond to Kake by aircraft. Inclement weather prevented the aircraft from landing so troopers opted to respond via the Petersburg Police Department’s patrol vessel. They arrived in Kake at 2:30 pm.

Upon arrival, AST opened an investigation and contacted Brady. Troopers found that “Brady had assaulted the female and possessed a firearm while intoxicated.” As a result of the investigation, Brady was charged with Assault 2, Criminal Mischief 4, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon 4.

While Brady is employed by the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska as a Village Public Safety Officer in Kake he was not on duty at the time of the incident.



