Office of Science Director Dr. Asmeret Asefaw Berhe in Utqiağvik

The leader of the nation’s top scientific research organization will visit Utqiaġvik, Alaska, to highlight important research taking place at the northernmost city in the country, in a region of the world that is warming three to four times as fast as the global average.

Dr. Asmeret Asefaw Berhe is the first Earth scientist to lead the Office of Science in the Department of Energy (DOE). Her focus during the trip will be to meet with researchers, staff, and residents, and listen and learn about current research projects. Dr. Erin Whitney, the first permanent director of the Arctic Energy Office at the Department of Energy, will be accompanying her.