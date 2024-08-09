Office of Special Prosecutions Completes Review of Officer-Involved Shooting Near Healy





(Anchorage, AK) – The Office of Special Prosecutions has completed its review of an officer-involved shooting from Nov. 1, 2023, involving Michael Grimes and Alaska State Trooper Sergeant Aaron Mobley, Trooper Scott McAfee, Trooper Trevor Norris, and North Slope Borough Police Department Officer John-Ashton Swope near Healy.

The review determined that the officers were legally justified in their use of deadly force against Mr. Grimes, which occurred during a traffic stop. The investigation concluded that Mr. Grimes’ death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot, not from the officers’ use of force. The Alaska State Troopers, the North Slope Police Borough, the involved officers and Mr. Grimes’ next of kin have all been notified of the review.

CONTACT: Chief Assistant Attorney General Jenna Gruenstein, at (907) 269-6250 or jenna.gruenstein@alaska.gov.

