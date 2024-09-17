Office of Special Prosecutions Reviews Eight Officer-Involved Shooting Cases for 2024, Five New Cases Pending

(Anchorage, AK) – The Office of Special Prosecutions, OSP, has concluded eight reviews of officer-involved shootings for 2024 cases with five new cases that are under review.

“The Office of Special Prosecutions’ review of use-of-deadly-force incidents ensures that officers continue to follow the criminal law in their use of force,” said Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore.

OSP does not investigate criminal matters; it receives investigations from law enforcement agencies and reviews their investigations to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.

New cases

  • Michael Alto, Aug. 23, 2024, Anchorage
  • Vaughn Walunga, Aug. 16, 2024, Gambell, St. Lawrence Island
  • Nick Beebe, Aug. 6, 2024, Eek, YK Delta
  • Easter Leafa, Aug. 13, 2024, Anchorage
  • Damien Dollison, July 8, 2024, Anchorage

Reviewed and Closed Cases, Officers Justified in Use of Deadly Force

  • Kristopher Handy, May 13, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed against officers
  • Tyler May, June 3, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed against officer
  • Lisa Fordyce-Blair, June 19, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed against an officer
  • Steven Kissack, July 15, 2024, Juneau; no officers charged
  • Kirk Medak, July 8, 2024, Soldotna; no officer charged
  • Angella Polty, May 18, 2024, Marshall; no officer charged
  • Kaleb Bourdukofsky, June 1, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed officers
  • Victor Jack, Feb. 28, 2024, Wasilla; no charges filed against an officer

On July 17, the Department of Law held a press conference on the process for and the importance of reviews. The livestream of the conference is available on Law’s Facebook page under Live.

