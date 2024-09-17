Office of Special Prosecutions Reviews Eight Officer-Involved Shooting Cases for 2024, Five New Cases Pending

(Anchorage, AK) – The Office of Special Prosecutions, OSP, has concluded eight reviews of officer-involved shootings for 2024 cases with five new cases that are under review.
“The Office of Special Prosecutions’ review of use-of-deadly-force incidents ensures that officers continue to follow the criminal law in their use of force,” said Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore.
OSP does not investigate criminal matters; it receives investigations from law enforcement agencies and reviews their investigations to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.
New cases
- Michael Alto, Aug. 23, 2024, Anchorage
- Vaughn Walunga, Aug. 16, 2024, Gambell, St. Lawrence Island
- Nick Beebe, Aug. 6, 2024, Eek, YK Delta
- Easter Leafa, Aug. 13, 2024, Anchorage
- Damien Dollison, July 8, 2024, Anchorage
Reviewed and Closed Cases, Officers Justified in Use of Deadly Force
- Kristopher Handy, May 13, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed against officers
- Tyler May, June 3, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed against officer
- Lisa Fordyce-Blair, June 19, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed against an officer
- Steven Kissack, July 15, 2024, Juneau; no officers charged
- Kirk Medak, July 8, 2024, Soldotna; no officer charged
- Angella Polty, May 18, 2024, Marshall; no officer charged
- Kaleb Bourdukofsky, June 1, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed officers
- Victor Jack, Feb. 28, 2024, Wasilla; no charges filed against an officer
On July 17, the Department of Law held a press conference on the process for and the importance of reviews. The livestream of the conference is available on Law’s Facebook page under Live.
# # #