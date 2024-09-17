Office of Special Prosecutions Reviews Eight Officer-Involved Shooting Cases for 2024, Five New Cases Pending





(Anchorage, AK) – The Office of Special Prosecutions, OSP, has concluded eight reviews of officer-involved shootings for 2024 cases with five new cases that are under review.

“The Office of Special Prosecutions’ review of use-of-deadly-force incidents ensures that officers continue to follow the criminal law in their use of force,” said Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore.

OSP does not investigate criminal matters; it receives investigations from law enforcement agencies and reviews their investigations to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.

New cases

Michael Alto, Aug. 23, 2024, Anchorage

Vaughn Walunga, Aug. 16, 2024, Gambell, St. Lawrence Island

Nick Beebe, Aug. 6, 2024, Eek, YK Delta

Easter Leafa, Aug. 13, 2024, Anchorage

Damien Dollison, July 8, 2024, Anchorage

Reviewed and Closed Cases, Officers Justified in Use of Deadly Force

Kristopher Handy, May 13, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed against officers

Tyler May, June 3, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed against officer

Lisa Fordyce-Blair, June 19, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed against an officer

Steven Kissack, July 15, 2024, Juneau; no officers charged

Kirk Medak, July 8, 2024, Soldotna; no officer charged

Angella Polty, May 18, 2024, Marshall; no officer charged

Kaleb Bourdukofsky, June 1, 2024, Anchorage; no charges filed officers

Victor Jack, Feb. 28, 2024, Wasilla; no charges filed against an officer

On July 17, the Department of Law held a press conference on the process for and the importance of reviews. The livestream of the conference is available on Law’s Facebook page under Live.

# # #



