Office of the Governor Suspends Community Visits

(Anchorage, AK) – The Office of the Governor Monday announced the Conversations with Alaskans community visits and public town hall meetings in Kenai, Seward, and Homer have been suspended, allowing Governor Mike Dunleavy to remain closely connected to federal and local partners while monitoring the rapidly-evolving information in regard to the novel coronavirus.
“We plan to continue these important conversations with local governments, school districts, businesses, tribes, and non-profits around Alaska by telephonic means, as well as Facebook town halls, until such time as we can resume travel to communities,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “My administration has been closely monitoring the novel coronavirus outbreak since mid-January and are well-prepared with strong protocols should we see any cases come to Alaska. The health, safety, and welfare of Alaskans remains my number one priority. We’re going to work together as Alaskans – we pull together during times like this.”
The previously announced Conversations with Alaskans town hall meetings have been suspended until further notice:
Kenai, AK – Monday, March 9, 2020
6pm-8pm – Kenai Central High School
Seward, AK – Tuesday, March 10, 2020
5pm-7pm – AVTEC Gym
Homer, AK – Wednesday, March 11, 2020
5pm-7pm at Land’s End Resort
