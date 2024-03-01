Officer Shoots Suspect Armed with Knife in Wasilla Wednesday





Alaska State Troopers in Wasilla were alerted to a fight in progress between two men at a Stacy Street address at 1:13 am on Wednesday morning and immediately responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they found one of the men involved outside with the person who called in the complaint. They detained that man in one of their vehicles and initiated a conversation with him. As they were doing so, the second man in the altercation emerged from the house armed with a knife.

The trooper ordered the man to drop the knife, and instead of complying, the man continued to approach the trooper while brandishing the blade.

In response, the trooper pulled his firearm and shot the man. The man suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital in the Mat-Su Valley. No one else suffered injuries.

“The Alaska Bureau of Investigation has assumed case responsibility and will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident,” according to the trooper report. The officer has been placed on 72 hours of administrative leave and his name will be released at the end of that period.

The Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions will review the results of the ABI investigations when complete.



