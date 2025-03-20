Old Harbor Native Corporation Promotes Kristina Woolston to Chief Executive Officer





Anchorage, AK – Old Harbor Native Corporation (OHNC) has promoted Kristina Woolston to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025. She replaces long-time CEO Carl Marrs, who retired the end of 2024. Marrs will remain as an advisor to OHNC Board and Management, and serve on OHNC subsidiary boards. Woolston was hired as Executive Vice President in July 2024 after more than 25 years of executive, management and Alaska Native Corporation experience. As CEO, Woolston will manage the day-to-day operations of OHNC and be responsible for achieving board and corporate goals, with a focus on maximizing community and shareholder opportunities. She will also work with the management team to support business lines and operations.

“We are enthusiastic about this next chapter in our story,” said OHNC board chair Lillian O’Brien. “With the breadth and depth of her experience and her vibrant leadership style, Kristina is well-equipped to build on the success of the corporation. We also wish to thank Carl Marrs for his many years of service leading OHNC to tremendous growth on behalf of our shareholders.”

Old Harbor Native Corporation was established in 1971 under the terms of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) and represents the people of Old Harbor, an Alutiiq village on the southeast side of Kodiak Island, Alaska. OHNC maintains a balanced portfolio of investments in the securities market and owns property in Anchorage and Kodiak, and in the Lower 48 in Utah and Nevada. OHNC also created Three Saints Bay, LLC (TSB) as a wholly owned subsidiary, to pursue government contracting opportunities. Through its subsidiary companies TSB has acquired interest in service businesses and formed new companies to pursue the opportunities afforded to Native owned companies and TSB is actively expanding in the national and international and government contracting arena. OHNC has invested in Alaska businesses, including Delta Leasing and EP Roofing, to diversify operations and revenue, and create opportunities for shareholders in Alaska.

Prior to joining OHNC, Woolston spent five years leading external affairs at Donlin Gold, one of the world’s largest gold deposits, located in Southwest Alaska. Woolston lead engagement efforts with permitting, government leaders, as well as dozens of stakeholder communities, Tribes, local governments and Alaska Native Corporations representing over 30,000 Alaska Native shareholders in the Calista region. She also spent 10 years on the leadership team at Chenega Corporation, a Native village in Prince William Sound and one of Alaska’s most successful companies. She also spent four years managing external affairs at Quintillion, which built the historic subsea fiber optic network off the northern Arctic coast of Alaska, and recently served as Senior Fellow at Rasmuson Foundation working on statewide broadband issues.

OHNC serves approximately 500 shareholders residing primarily in Anchorage, Kodiak and Old Harbor, and some as far away as Iceland and Switzerland. The corporation employs more than 2500 people, primarily in government contracting to provide essential services to further the United States’ priorities. OHNC has created significant business opportunities outside Alaska with PozzSource. PozzSource natural pozzolan products, produced from naturally occurring volcanic ash, replace Portland cement in concrete. Because Portland cement manufacturing is a significant source of greenhouse gases, natural pozzolans provide a greener alternative, at a lower cost, to pure cement mixes.

OHNC’s mission is to establish economic and educational empowerment while perpetuating cultural pride and self-determination by generating revenue through excellent performance across business lines and reinvesting in shareholder programs and opportunities.