One Arrested for Terroristic Threatening at Tok Chevron Station Monday







On Monday morning the Alaska State Troopers received notification of a disturbance involving a firearm at the Tok Chevron gas station and responded to the scene.

Troopers got to the scene at just after 6 am on Monday to investigate the incident and identified the suspect. When they made contact with 53-year-old Norman Egolf of Tok however, he refused to surrender to enforcement despite efforts.

Because of the proximity of the incident to the Alaska Highway, the highway was shut down and traffic was detoured. It would remain so for the entirety of the situation.

The Interior Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) was called into the scene and arrived there at approximately 9 am. Approximately an hour and forty-five minutes elapsed as SERT negotiated before Egolf gave himself up to the team.

Egolf was transported to Fairbanks where he was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility on the charge of Terroristic Threatening.





