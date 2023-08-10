Tyler Norman Wanted for Monday Stabbing/Kidnapping Incident





Anchorage police say they are seeking the whereabouts of 29-year-old Tyler W. Norman in connection with a Burglary/Kidnapping incident that occurred on the 3800-block of Arkansas Drive on Monday evening.

APD patrol officers responded to the address in the Spenard area at 8:33 pm on Monday in regards to an assault call. Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from stabbing injuries. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The investigation that ensued would find that Norman forced his way into the residence where the victim and two women were at. Norman then assaulted the victim and one of the women. That is when the stabbing occurred. After the stabbing, Norman forced the woman into his vehicle and drove off.

But, as the vehicle was driving off, the woman jumped from the moving vehicle and ran away to safety.

Unable to locate Norman, APD applied and received warrants for his arrest for Kidnapping, Assault III, two counts of Fear Assault III, Domestic Violence Assault IV, Criminal Mischief, and Burglary.

Then, two days later, at 5:28 am, APD was tipped off that Norman had returned to the residence and again forced his way in. While there he threatened another man, not the original victim, before leaving.

APD describes Norman as 6’02” tall, 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

APD asks that anyone with information as to Norman’s whereabouts to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (option #0). To remain anonymous, you may leave information online at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com. Norman is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached.

Additional charges are pending for the incident on Wednesday morning.



