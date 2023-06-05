One Arrested in Big Lake Following Shots-Fired Incident Saturday Night





At just after 10 pm on Saturday night AST began receiving reports of hearing gunshots in the Moon Rise Drive area of Big Lake and officers responded to investigate.

When troopers arrived at the location of the gunshots they opened an investigation that found that 23-year-old Matthew Theison had gotten into an altercation with multiple individuals. During the altercations, Theisen produced a firearm and took several shots in the direction of vehicles that were occupied and an occupied house.

Following the preliminary investigation troopers took Theisen into custody on charges of misconduct involving a weapon III, Assault III x2, Misconduct involving a weapon IV, and Reckless Endangerment.

The suspect was transported to Palmer and remanded to the ZMat Su Pretrial Facility. He was held without bail.



