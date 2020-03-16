One Arrested in Saturday Night Denali Street Shooting

Alaska Native News on Mar 16, 2020.

Anchorage police opened a preliminary investigation following a response to a shots-fired report at around 10 pm on Saturday night and took one into custody AAPD reported.

Officers responded to an address on the 1300-block of Denali Street to find one adult male suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening wounds.

APD reports that they took one person, 33-year-old Eric Axelton, into custody for questioning. Following that, Axelton was charged with Assault I and II, Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV and Reckless Endangerment. He was transported to the Anchorage Jail to await arraignment.

Anyone with information about this investigation, including surveillance video, should call Dispatch at 311.

Vinelink shows Axelton remains in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.





