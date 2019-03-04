One Arrested in Sunday Morning Spenard Road/33rd Avenue Shooting

Alaska Native News Mar 4, 2019.

Anchorage police say they have a suspect in custody in the shooting of a victim in the area of Spenard and 33rd Avenue that occurred on Sunday morning.

APD received a call at approximately 12: 15 am on Sunday morning reporting shots-fired at the Spenard/33 Avenue location and responded to investigate.

When they arrived, they discovered a man in the parking lot at that location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

While police were in the area, they located a suspect and took him into custody. 51-year-old Goetz Tessmer was taken to the department for questioning in the incident.

Following the interview, Tessmer was charged with multiple charges that included Assault I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV, and Reckless Endangerment.