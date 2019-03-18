One Arrested on Assorted Charges after Early Morning Crash

Alaska Native News Mar 18, 2019.

Anchorage police located and arrested an Anchorage man on several charges on Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash at Karluk and 11th Avenue at 1:30 am, APD reports.

Police arrived at the scene to find a maroon GMC Arcadia laying on its driver’s side after it apparently crashed into a green pole at the Karluk/11th Avenue location. The vehicle had suffered significant damage to the right front quarter in the crash.

APD reports that witnesses at the scene were able to give a very accurate description of the driver who had immediately fled the scene.







Troopers took up a search of the area and soon located 27-year-old Solomona T Matamata in the 10th Avenue/Latouche Street area, who fit the description of the driver.

When being detained for questioning, Matamata informed officers that he had a handgun on his hip. Police seized the weapon as evidence.

After Matamata was determined to have been the driver, he was arrested on charges of Operating Under the Influence-Drugs, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, and Misconduct Involving Weapons.