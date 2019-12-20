One Arrested on Thursday in Hoyt Street Shooting with Injuries

Alaska Native News on Dec 20, 2019.

APD announced that they made an arrest in the December 9th Hoyt street shooting where one adult female sustained a gunshot wound.

While they say that the investigation into the shooting is continuing they report that a 19-year-old teen, Maximilian P. Cutler was taken into custody and questioned by detectives investigating the case. Following that interview, Cutler was charged with Assault I and remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

The case originated on the evening of December 9th when patrol officers responded to the 1500-block of Hoyt Street after receiving a report of a shooting there. When they arrived, they found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The preliminary investigation found that the suspect “fired multiple shots in the area and fled the scene,” the report said.

The area on Hoyt Street where the incident occurred was closed down for several hours as the scene was processed.