One Arrested on Warrant, Another taken into Custody for Interfering/Resisting/Disorderly Conduct at Tok Gas Station Monday





Troopers reported on their dispatch that while they were at Tok’s Chevron gas station investigating a burglary that had occurred previously at a home in the area, they made two additional arrests in a separate incident on Monday night.

Troopers, investigating a burglary, would observe Tetlin woman, Nancy Joe, age 30, in the parking lot. Troopers were aware that she had an outstanding $750 warrant on charges of Assault IV, and so, made contact and took her into ductody.

During the arrest, Jimmy Joe, also of Tetlin, intoxicated, Jimmy Joe attempted to foil the arrest, and also made several threats directed at the troopers.

He would ultimately be arrested on two counts of Interfere/Resisting Arrest and one count of Disorderly Conduct.

Nancy was transported to the Tok trooper post and issued a new summons and released on her own recognizance.

Jimmy Joe would be transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and remanded there on his charges.





