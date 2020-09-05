One Dead and One Injured in Early Morning Chena Pump Road Crash

Alaska Native News on Sep 5, 2020.

Early Saturday morning, after receiving multiple calls reporting an accident Chena Pump Road/Chena Ridge Road intersection, troopers responded to the scene.

When they arrived at the location just before four this morning, they discovered “debris on the roadway and a clear path off the road leading to a vehicle in a slough off Chena Pump Road,” their report stated.

In the vehicle, troopers found two occupants trapped in the wreckage. They were extricated, but unfortunately, the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle was transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say that excessive speed and alcohol were significant contributors to the crash.