One Dead and One Wounded at Atkinson Drive Residence Thursday Morning, SWAT Disbursed

Patrol officers responded to conduct a welfare check on the occupants of a home on the 1800-block of Atkinson Drive in Nunaka Valley at 2:46 am after receiving a call of a neighbor hearing a domestic disturbance, APD reported on Thursday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers could also hear the disturbance, but then heard shots-fired in the home. SWAT responded to the scene and Atkinson Drive was closed down from Link Court to Kepner Drive. SWAT prepared to deploy various tactics if the need arose.

Hours went by before APD could make access to the home. Once inside the residence, they would find an adult male deceased from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

An adult female was also located at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. She was rushed to the hospital with her condition unknown.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation as SWAT cleared the area by 8am.