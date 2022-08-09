One Dead and Three Injured in Serious Seward Highway Crash Monday Night





A portion of the Seward Highway was closed down for approximately 10 hours after a fatal accident that killed one and injured three late on Monday night, troopers reported.

Troopers responded to mile 69 of the Seward Highway near Turnagain Pass at 10:10 pm on Monday night after receiving a report of a serious accident between a sedan and a motorhome.

According to the preliminary investigation at the scene the sedan that 46-year-old Jeffery Andrews was a passenger in crossed over the center line at a high rate of speed and collided with a motorhome traveling in the opposite direction. Andrews died in the crash.

Three others in the collision were transported to Anchorage for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers investigated and worked to get the roadway cleared for 10 hours. The highway was fully reopened at 8:30 am Tuesday morning.

AST says although no citations have been issued at this time, the investigation is continuing.



