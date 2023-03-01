One Dead One Injured in Sunday Port Alsworth Snowmachine Accident





Alaska State troopers on Tuesday reported that they responded to a Sunday, February 26 called reporting two injured at the scene of a single snowmachine accident at Port Alsworth on Lake Clark.

Troopers say that community members and the community health aide responded to the location and found one victim in critical condition while the second victim identified as 19-year-old Alexia Wolfson of Chugiak was found to not have a pulse.

Lifesaving efforts were administered without success and Wolfson was taken to the community clinic in Port Alsworth where she was pronounced deceased.

The other victim was medevaced by Life Med Alaska to an Anchorage hospital for treatment of injuries.

Wolfson’s next of kin were notified of the incident as was the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Troopers say that the investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.



