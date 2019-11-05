One Dead, Two Injured, Search for Fourth Victim Continues

There is a large police presence and the northbound lanes north of Minnesota Drive from West 25th to West 15th are closed as a body retrieval and investigation take place at that location.

The Anchorage police and fire departments responded to a serious collision with fatalities and injuries north of Minnesota Drive and Hillcrest Drive just after midnight on Tuesday morning after a citizen’s report of a high-speed crash.

The preliminary investigation at the scene found that an SUV with four occupants was traveling northbound on Minnesota Drive at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the east side of Westchester Lagoon.

Police say that none of the four were wearing seatbelts and so were ejected from the vehicle.

One person was declared deceased at the scene while two females were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The fourth victim was not located and is believed to have been thrown into the water of the lagoon. ADive Search and Rescue Team responded to the scene but thus far have not located the fourth victim.

The identity of the deceased will be withheld pending next of kin notification.