One Dies after Crashing into Supports on Parks Highway

Alaska Native News Dec 26, 2018.

AST patrol officers responded to a single vehicle accident on the Parks Highway at Trunk Road on Monday and the occupants of the vehicle that included an infant were transported to the Mat Su Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

An investigation was opened into the accident and found that Joshua Cooper’s vehicle had left the roadway and crashed headlong into the Trunk Road Overpass supports.

26-year-old Cooper did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The young infant sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.







The investigation into the accident is continuing and Copper’s next of kin were notified of the incident.