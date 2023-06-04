One Dies another Injured in Knik Goose Bay Rollover





Late Friday evening, Alaska State Troopers responded to Knik Goose Bay Road after receiving a call reporting a single-vehicle accident.

When troopers and EMS arrived at the location just after 11 pm, they found a vehicle rolled over and on its roof. The investigation found the driver, identified as 32-year-old Jacob Turner, deceased in the vehicle. Also found was a juvenile suffering from minor injuries. The juvenile was transported to the Mat Su Regional Hospital for treatment.

The investigation at the scene determined that Turner “failed to properly negotiate a curve, drove into the ditch, and rolled the vehicle,” according to the report.

Turner’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

The investigation into the fatal incident is continuing.



