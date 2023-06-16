One Dies Four Others Injured in Thursday Three-Vehicle Parks Highway Collision





Troopers and EMS responded to a call reporting a collision near mile 91 of the Parks Highway at 2 pm Thursday to find one fatality and four injured, one critically, AST reports.

The preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that a shuttle bus with two aboard was driving northbound when the driver, for unknown reasons, crossed the centerline and collided with a Toyota SUV with two aboard and a Dodge van occupied by one.

The collision took the life of the driver of the Toyota, 62-year-old Tamela Kringlund of Minnesota. Everyone in the collision suffered injuries, one critically.

The highway was closed for approximately 2.5 hours.

Kringlund’s remains were taken to the SMEO’s office for autopsy and her next of kin was notified.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.



