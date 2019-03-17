One Dies in New Seward Highway Collision near Shooting Range

Alaska Native News Mar 17, 2019.

The Anchorage Police Department has completed its preliminary investigation and released the name of the victim killed in Friday’s two-vehicle accident near the Rabbit Creek Shooting Range at the southern outskirts of Anchorage on the Seward Highway.

According to information released by APD, a white Ford Expedition, driven by 72-year-old Morris Parrish attempted to pull out of the shooting range and travel northbound just before 11 am on Friday. As he pulled out, he was struck by a southbound Dodge pickup that was traveling out of the city.







The Dodge, with three occupants, t-boned the Ford on the driver’s side, causing the Ford to flip before coming to a rest back on its tires. Parrish was killed instantly and was declared deceased at the scene.

All three occupants of the Dodge were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

One lane of the southbound portion of the split-highway was closed down and all traffic traveling northbound was diverted to the Old Seward Highway as the on-scene investigation was conducted. Four hours later the northbound lanes were reopened. The southbound lane of travel stayed closed for an additional two hours.

APD is awaiting Parrish’s toxicology results before a final determination can be made in the case.