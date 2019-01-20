One Dies in Palmer Vehicle/Pedestrian Collision

Alaska Native News Jan 20, 2019.

Few details have emerged concerning a late fatal Friday night collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Palmer.

AST and Palmer police responded to the fatal accident at the intersection of the Palmer-Wasilla Highway and Creekwood Park Circle at 10:58 pm to discover an adult male pedestrian dressed in dark clothing dead at the scene.







The driver involved in the accident remained at the scene and cooperated in the ensuing investigation.

AST reports that the troopers are attempting to contact the next of kin of the deceased pedestrian.

Troopers say the investigation is continuing.