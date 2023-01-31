One Dies in Parks Highway head On Collision Saturday Night





The Wasilla Police, fire department, EMS and Alaska State Troopers responded to a serious two-vehicle collision at mile 46 of the Parks Highway late on Saturday night after receiving a report of the accident at 10:51 pm.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered that the driver of a red 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, identified as 68-year-old Gary Beall, had died in the collision, he was declared deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation at the scene determined that Beall was traveling northbound in the southbound lane when he ran headlong into a black 2014 Cadillac sedan driven by 18-year-old Kiprian Ivanov of Wasilla. Ivanov suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There were no passengers in either vehicle. The State Medical Examiner responded to the scene and recovered Beall’s remains.

Next of kin were notified.

The investigation continues.



