One Dies, Three Injured in Seward highway Head-On Collision

Alaska State, and Wildlife Troopers responded to mile 66 of the Seward Highway at approximately 8 am on Saturday morning in response to a serious two-vehicle collision that took place there.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 39-year-old Wendy Cox deceased at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a Toyota Camry, 26-year-old Molly Burgstahler, was also seriously injured and had to be medevaced out by air to Anchorage. Two others in the Camry were taken to an Anchorage hospital by ground for treatment of their injuries.

According to the report, Cox was headed northbound in her 2004 Honda Pilot, when she encountered Burgstahler, who failed to negotiate the turn and crossed the centerline. Burgstahler crashed headlong into Cox. Troopers report that highway conditions were “icy and slick.”

The highway was closed for a time as the on-scene investigation was carried out.

AST reports that all involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.