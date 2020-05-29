One Dies, Two Injured in Thursday Morning Crash Between Mountain Village and St Marys

Alaska Native News on May 29, 2020.

Tribal police in Mountain Village reported to troopers in St Marys that one died and two were injured in a fatal one-vehicle accident early Thursday morning.

According to the report, Mackenzie Mike was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 on the road between St Marys and Mountain Village with two passengers, identified as Jessica Peterson, 20 years of age and Mollie Waskey, age 20 both of Mountain Village when he left the roadway and was totaled.

The driver was killed in the accident and the two passengers were medevaced to Anchorage for treatment of their injuries.

According to the report, no one in the vehicle were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident. Mike’s next of kin have been notified of his passing and the investigation into the accident is continuing.





