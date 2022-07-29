One Driver Killed, Other Driver and Juvenile Passenger Injured in Glenn Highway Collision





One driver was declared deceased and the driver and passenger in another vehicle injured after a collision on the Glenn Highway in between Boniface Parkway and Turpin Street on Thursday afternoon Anchorage police report.

At 5:29 pm on Thursday APD and the Anchorage Fire Department were called out after a report of a serious collision between a Camaro and a Dodge Durango traveling outbound.

The area was closed down for a time as investigators conducted a preliminary investigation. The results of that investigation determined that a Chevy Camaro was headed northbound on the highway when it crashed into a Dodge Durango headed in the same direction.

While no names of the victims were released pending notifications, the report said that the female driver of the Camaro was declared deceased at the scene. The female driver of the Durango and her juvenile passenger were transported to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.



