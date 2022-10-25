One Fatality and One Severely Injured in Monday Afternoon Sterling Highway Collision





Trooper report that the investigation into a fatal two car collision at mile 72.5 of the Sterling Highway is continuing.

Troopers were notified of a collision at mile 72.5 at 1:40 pm on Monday afternoon and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found that 28-year-old Griffin Powley-Webb had died as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation conducted at the scene determined that Webb, while driving a silver 2014 Subaru Impreza and traveling southbound, crossed over the centerline and crashed headlong into a tan 2010 Toyota pickup driven by 71-year-old Ann Mary Gabler.

An air ambulance was launched to the scene and Gabler was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 907-262-4453.

Webb’s next of kin was notified of the incident.