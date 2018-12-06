One Injured, One in Custody in Barrett Inn Shooting Investigation

Alaska Native News Dec 6, 2018.

Police in Anchorage responded to the Barrett Inn on Spenard Road on Wednesday morning after receiving a report of a shooting at 9:51 am, police report. When they arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound in his lower body. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his wound.

The investigation found that the man had been shot during an altercation in one of the rooms on the second floor of the establishment during an altercation there. After being shot, the victim jumped out of the window to the ground. That is where responding officers found him.

One person was detained at the scene and taken to the police department for questioning in order to ascertain the circumstances and motive for the shooting.







Also, while on scene APD made contact with 36-year-old Joel D. Schmidt. Schmidt was the subject of a felony warrant related to a larceny charge. He was remanded to the Anchorage jail.

Police are looking for additional information in this shooting case and ask that persons with information to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.