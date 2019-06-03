One Juvenile Dead and Another Seriously Injured in Chester Creek Trail Shooting Sunday

Alaska Native News Jun 3, 2019.

APD homicide detectives are actively investigating a shooting incident that wounded one juvenile and killed another in the area of the Chester Creek Trail near the Sullivan Arena.

A call went in to APD at 6:25 pm on Sunday evening reporting shots fired in that area, then another call came in, this one from the surviving victim reporting that they had been shot in the woods.

Patrol Officers responded to the location and after searching the woods discovered the gunshot victims. Both had been shot multiple times, APD reported.

One of the victims was found deceased and the other suffering from life-threatening wounds. The surviving victim was rushed to the hospital. Homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Team responded to investigate and trail access at 20th Avenue and C Street was closed due to the investigation.

Further details and victim identities have yet to be disclosed.

Anyone with any information, including surveillance video, should call 911 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.





